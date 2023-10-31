All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $9.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.97. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

