All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 930,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

