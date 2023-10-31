All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,201. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

