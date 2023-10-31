All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,234. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

