All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 25,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,670. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

