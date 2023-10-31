All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,941,076 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.11. 772,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

