All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

INTC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

