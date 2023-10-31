All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 519,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

