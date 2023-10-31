All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 4,719,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,064,652. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.