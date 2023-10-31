All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

AMP traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.97. 118,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

