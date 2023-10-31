All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. 5,315,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,022,322. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

