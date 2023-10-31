All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. 238,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,985. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.