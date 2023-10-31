All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. 2,655,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.17.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

