Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. 53,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,611. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.98. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $344,042 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

