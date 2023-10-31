Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Up to $97.71

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.71, but opened at $102.13. Allegion shares last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 234,577 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion
Allegion Price Performance
Allegion Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $43,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.