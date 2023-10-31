AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

