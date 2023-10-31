Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Raised by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

LNT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 174,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

