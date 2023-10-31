Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.69.

AP.UN opened at C$16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

