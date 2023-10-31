AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

