AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,877 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,083,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,634,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

