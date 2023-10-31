AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.