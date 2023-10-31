AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 11,196 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

