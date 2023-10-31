AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $172.33 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

