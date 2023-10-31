Altisource Asset Management Co. Declares — Dividend of $70.00 (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 70.00 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAMC opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Altisource Asset Management shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 2.42857145 split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

