Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.4 %

MO opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

