Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

AMZN opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

