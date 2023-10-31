Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 111.98%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMBC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 2,500 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,108.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

