Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.52. Ambev shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 2,209,283 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.