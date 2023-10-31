Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

