American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 599,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,657. American Express has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.45. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

