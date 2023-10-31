American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 700,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,545. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

