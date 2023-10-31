Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 64,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 97,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.78 million. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.