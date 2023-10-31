Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stake Cut by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,748. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

