AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.31-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. AMETEK has a one year low of $128.48 and a one year high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.