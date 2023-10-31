AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.31-$6.33 EPS.

AMETEK stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

