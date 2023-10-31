AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.31-$6.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AME traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 329,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,616. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

