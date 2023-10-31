Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.