Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $18.20-$18.80 EPS.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.97.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

