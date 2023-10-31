Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.76. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

