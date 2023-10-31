Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.76. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
