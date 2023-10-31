Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,782 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $78,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,645. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.