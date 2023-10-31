Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

  • 10/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2023 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/4/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/29/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

