Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):

10/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Eastman Chemical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.