Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$10.38

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.38.

BIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.89. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.17 and a twelve month high of C$11.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8900463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

