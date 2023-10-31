Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $48.17

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CQP opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

