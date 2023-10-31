Analysts Set Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Price Target at $59.83

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.62. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,410 shares of company stock worth $192,702. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

