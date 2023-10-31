Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $34.19

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Compass Point started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

