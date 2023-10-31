Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $3.70

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 90,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $185,324.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 130,402 shares of company stock worth $283,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Telos by 2,569.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $27,666,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 974,120 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.93. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

