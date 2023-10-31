Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chubb (CB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) recently:

10/27/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $253.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $226.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $224.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $215.00.

10/5/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Chubb was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $213.28. The company had a trading volume of 283,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

