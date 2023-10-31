Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 163,036 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12,445.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,036 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $190.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

