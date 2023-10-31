Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.84. 1,239,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,332. The stock has a market cap of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

