Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Diamondback Energy worth $64,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

FANG traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 124,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,780. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

